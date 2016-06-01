Watch Two InStyle Editors Dish About The Hills for the Show's 10th Anniversary

Those of us who were teens in the early aughts fondly remember The Hills, MTV's drama-filled reality TV series that followed Lauren Conrad, fresh off her stint on Laguna Beach, as she pursued a career in the fashion industry. Given the fact that the show is still so heavily quoted—and given the GIF treatment—it's hard to believe that 10 whole years has passed since it first premiered.

In the name of bittersweet nostalgia, InStyle.com Deputy Editor Jennifer Merritt and InStyle Associate Editor Claire Stern took to InStyle's Facebook for a live broadcast, in which they discussed our recent oral history of The Hills, where we interviewed the majority of the cast, rehashed our favorite scenes, and of course, reminisced about the unforgettable fashion moments (LC's headbands!).

Hit play to watch the full broadcast above, and be on the lookout for more videos on InStyle's Facebook page.