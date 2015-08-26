This Cucumber-Mint Mojito Can Be Mixed with Your Spirit of Choice

Summer is fast coming to an end (despite the 80-plus degree temps), and so too are the days where we can inject our cocktails with the fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs of the season.

Fortunately, our friends over at The Happiest Hour, a tiki-inspired cocktail bar in N.Y.C.'s West Village, are helping us cheers to the remaining warm-weather weekends with this new take on the classic mojito. Not only is the drink equal parts light and refreshing, it works well with a range of base spirits—take your pick between gin, tequila, and rum. "We extract the juice from the cucumbers to make the flavor stand out even more," head bartender Jim Kearns tells InStyle. Try the recipe for yourself below—three ways or just one—and keep the buzz going through Labor Day.

Maid to Order

Ingredients

2 oz Dorothy Parker gin ($30; astorwines.com), Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila ($20; astorwines.com), or Flor de Caña 4 Year rum ($15; crownwineandspirits.com)

1 1/2 oz lime juice

1 1/2 oz simple syrup

1 1/2 oz cucumber juice, made with a juicer ($150; bedbathandbeyond.com)

10-11 mint leaves

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients and shake.

2. Pour into rocks glass.

3. Garnish with a slice of cucumber and a sprig of mint.

