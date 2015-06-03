Pixar's The Good Dinosaur Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here

This Thanksgiving Pixar is taking viewers on a heart-warming adventure with the new animated film, The Good Dinosaur. (Think Jurassic Park meets Finding Nemo.) Watch the new teaser trailer, which poses the question: What if the asteroid that destroyed all dinosaurs missed the earth entirely? [Yahoo]

1. Six letters by To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee are going up for auction—and could fetch up to $250,000. [Reuters]

2. Fox's hit TV show Empire has found a new cast member: Magic Mike XXL star Adam Rodriguez. [Hollywood Reporter]

3. Arrested Development fans rejoice! New episodes will hit Netflix spring 2016. [Time]

4. Charming Charlie is heading to the Big Apple. The accessories retailer's first N.Y.C. store opens June 4 on Fifth Avenue. [Forbes]

5. A Kickstarter campaign for a Spock documentary is hoping to raise $600,000. [Variety]