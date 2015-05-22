The Girl on the Train Finally Gets a Movie Director

Fan's of The Girl on the Train rejoice. The thriller you've been waiting for is finally coming to a theater near you.

DreamWorks has announced that Director Tate Taylor, who also worked on The Help, will bring the page turner to motion. He'll also be joined by Marc Platt, film producer, and Jared Lebof, executive producer.

RELATED: InStyle Book Club: 12 Page-Turners to Start Reading Over the Holiday Weekend

Since, the book's publication in 2014 the novel has been wildly successful, spending several weeks dominating the best seller list for The New York Times. Even celebrities have to admit that this is one crazy good mystery. Reese Witherspoon was so into the plot that she took to Instagram and directed her caption to the author saying,"I don't know who you are #PaulaHawkins but you kept me up all night reading! #TheGirlOnTheTrain #PageTurner #BookClub" Perhaps we'll see the southern belle switch things up and channel the dark main character. After all, this book/soon-to-be movie has signs of an Oscar written all over it.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon Rates Her Red-Carpet Looks