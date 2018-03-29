The Crown Casts a Game of Thrones Actor to Play Prince Philip

The third season of Netflix’s The Crown embarks on new territory as the timeline moves between the 1960s and ‘80s and the cast does a complete swap. That’s right, no more Queen Claire Foy and Prince Matt Smith—the series is trading in its mainstays for older actors.

While it’s been announced that Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth in season 3, we’ve been waiting for news of Prince Philip’s replacement for some time. On Wednesday, Netflix broke the casting announcement, letting us know that Outlander and Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies will be stepping into Smith’s shoes for the upcoming season.

Social media users are thrilled by the news, as is Menzies’ Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe.

Helena Bonham Carter is also reportedly in talks to play the role of the Queen’s rebellious younger sister Princess Margaret, though no official announcement has been made.

While it recently came to light that Foy was paid less for her work on The Crown than Smith, executive producer Suzanne Mackie assured has assured fans that the inequality will end with season two. “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” she said.

