Get Your Royals Fix with the First Trailer for Netflix's The Crown

The comfort and precision of Netflix paired with the glamour and high-stakes drama of the British monarchy? Count us in. Netflix’s upcoming original series The Crown follows the reign of a young Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and examines the early years of her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith).

From a brief summary alone, it’s clear that The Crown is going to pull some major interest following its November 4th release. Adding to the anticipation, the series’ production reportedly cost around $156 million—authentic diamond tiaras at every turn? Judging by the lavish and seemingly historically accurate trailer, we’re thinking yes.

For a closer look at the period drama, watch the trailer above—but if that alone can’t quench your royal thirst, make sure to stay up-to-date on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour of Canada.

The countdown to November 4th starts now!