Take a Tour of the Most Insane Closets in the World with the Coveteur's New Book

In 2011, the Coveteur was born with the aim to give its readers an insider glimpse at the personal spaces of celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers around the globe. And in the years since, landing a spot in the Coveteur's editorial lineup with a profile and an accompanying gallery, shot by the very talented photographer and co-founder Jake Rosenberg, has become, well, coveted (see: InStyle's Melissi Rubini feature for proof). And what better way to commemorate five glorious years in the business than with an equally covetable coffee table book—and a book party, of course? Enter The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style ($29; available now at amazon.com).

"We always knew we wanted to create a book. From day one, people would always say what we did online would be perfect for a book," says co-founder Stephanie Mark. "This is a chance for our readers to interact with our content in an entirely new way; hopefully, people who buy the book will be inspired by the profiles they see, and that they take something away, whether it's motivation to start a business or to try out a new way of dressing."

Jake Rosenberg

The tome features a foreword by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, more than 40 photographed closets (including entrepreneur Camelia Craciunescu Huls's and Suzanne Rogers's above), and profiles on pretty notable people, like Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Jessica Alba, and Christian Louboutin.

Jake Rosenberg

And speaking of the man behind the red sole shoes, Rosenberg names him to be one of the highlights of creating the book. "He's a private person, and getting the opportunity to sit down with him and visit his home was an amazing experience and something we will never forget," he says. "Being able to share these moments with our readers makes it even more special."

