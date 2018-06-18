Everything You Need to Know About Jean Blanc, The Bachelorette's "Colognoisseur" Who Just Launched a Perfume Business

Subject: Jean Blanc

Age: 31

Profession: Colognoisseur, Purchasing Manager, MBA Candidate at EFFING DUKE, OMG!

You may know Jean Blanc as The Bachelorette’s resident “colognoisseur” or the man who made Becca moan last week while giving her a scalp massage with a tool he brought from home. But despite the show’s apparent insistence that he spends the majority of his day collecting perfume and grabs every chance to make a scent pun, the the Haitian-born, 31-year-old suitor, who now lives in Pensacola, Fla., has way more to him than his fake job title would imply. And it makes you wonder why he chose to list such a buffoonish “profession” for the show in the first place.

Don’t get me wrong—he is obsessed with cologne (his first Instagram post was about his growing collection of 50 bottles, in 2013), but that belongs at the bottom of his resume. Since graduating from Northeastern University with a degree in electrical engineering, Jean Blanc has completed a certificate program in business fundamentals at Harvard Business school and is now an MBA candidate at Duke specializing in management and finance. He’s worked in a host of impressive-sounding jobs like Senior Research and Development Engineer and currently works as a purchasing manager at a paper company (not Dunder Mifflin, I checked).

So why would he brand himself as a “colognoisseur” on The Bachelorette? Easy answer: He didn’t! That was not what he put down on his application, he made clear in response to a fan. But ABC gave him the nickname, and he leaned into it.

But he’s also got another reason: Jean Blanc is an entrepreneur at heart and, building on his Bachelorette fame, just launched Jean Blanc Boutique, a perfume company “dedicated to empowering women.” The website, which has moving images of rose petals floating across the screen, announces that he’ll be donating a portion of profits to the “#meetoo” movement (spelled that way).

Now, to his personal website, which is equal parts endearing and troubling and is made up mainly images of Jean Blanc posing in various settings. He’s giving us a billiards room stunt, beachside vibes, and bar moments. There are also a few stray photos of bulldogs that cannot be easily explained, despite this biography: “With a given name as smooth as crème brûlée, Jean Blanc has a natural charisma that is evident when you first meet him. Like the French bulldog, he is charming and attentive, however, his tough-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside demeanor leaves an unforgettable impression on nearly everyone he encounters. That coupled with his ambition, sense of humor, and generosity are some of the reasons why Jean was selected as one of America's most eligible bachelors and cast as a contestant on the 14th season of ABC's 'The Bachelorette' premiering on May 28, 2018.” What are two words that describe you, Jean Blanc? Definitely “creme brûlée” and “French bulldog.” Definitely.

Moving on. Jean Blanc seems to be a big spender. The night before he started his new life at the Bachelor mansion, Glamour took a look around his hotel room and estimated that his cologne and watch collections totaled about $25,000-$40,000—and that’s just what he traveled with!

However, he doesn’t seem quite as willing to invest in home design. That is a segue devised entirely so I can talk about the delight that is Jean Blanc’s endearing interior design crisis. Check out this power clash he posted—proudly!—in 2014. That is not self-deprecation; he is openly bragging about his bizarrely laid-out Ikea furniture. This couch got a second #missmyfurtniture.

Jean Blanc has has a handful of followers on social media (seriously, a handful: 205 followers on Twitter and just under 5,000 on Instagram), but, boy oh boy, does he work overtime for them. He’s really leaning into his new Bachelorette fanbase of young, hot-and-bothered women on Instagram, serving sweet selfies but plenty of shirtless thirst traps too, like this one in which his short shorts are somewhere between on and not on. His dopey crooked bow-tie on night one of The Bachelorette and quiet presence on the show hardly prepared me for this.

Tonight on his one-on-one date, I hope Jean Blanc tells us more about his creme brûlée and French bulldog-like characteristics.