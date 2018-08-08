The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Has a New Excuse for Liking Racist and Sexist Instagram Posts

If you don’t watch The Bachelorette ‘cause you’re too busy keeping up with Big Brother (ditto) or have literally anything else to do, know this: Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is now engaged to 29-year-old medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen, a guy who made a splash from the get-go after people realized he was serial-liking racist, sexist Instagram posts offensive to immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and the Parkland shooting survivors.

Sounds pretty bad, huh?

Yrigoyen — who is now betrothed to a woman that has previously supported Hillary Clinton and movements like the Women’s March — issued an apology on Instagram back in May, though people weren’t really buying it. And now, he’s back with more drama and a new apology.

In a post-Bachelorette finale interview with Variety, Yrigoyen clarified that nope, his sociopolitical views do not align with the offensive posts he shared. According to him, he was just double tapping away and didn’t even realize what he was looking at! In fact, he’s a pretty patriotic guy, and he just thought he was supporting the good ol’ USA by finding photos of “a guy in uniform.”

“Initially, when I followed those accounts, it’s because I am a patriotic guy. I do support our troops and I love my country, so when I saw those posts in the beginning, I would just scroll through — I see a guy in uniform or something like that — and I would just scroll through and just, I don’t know, double tap,” he said.

“I never looked into it or read the comment or tags, until [Kufrin] brought it up and talked to me and said, ‘Garrett, you can’t do that. You’ve got to read what you’re supporting and liking and not just take a picture for what it’s worth because people are tagging things and putting things below it that are associating it with an image, whereas other people are reading into it.’ Just because you’re not reading into it, doesn’t mean others aren’t. So she helped me see all sides.”

Remember that 2001 Britney Spears lyric from “Boys,” where she sings, “…and when a girl is with one, then she is in control!”? That sounds about right in this situation.

He moved on to further defend himself, explaining that he "didn’t believe the messages I was liking. I was just scrolling through and double tapping.” Regarding an image he liked that painted Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg as a crisis actor, he debunked any connection to that post and his own belief system.

“No, I don’t believe that David Hogg is a crisis actor. That was another thing I had to educate myself on, and [Kufrin] helped me do that. I initially didn’t even know what a crisis actor was, so that’s a part of me growing and just being more educated in what I’m actually supporting and liking,” he said.

From a quick scroll, Yrigoyen now follows a ton of fishing-related Instagram accounts so … we shouldn’t expect anything fishy to emerge again, right?