Excited for The Bachelorette Tonight? So Are These 5 Stars

The Bachelorette is back tonight! This time around Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, fan favorites from Chris Soules' season, are both vying for the coveted spot. We can't wait to see all the drama unfold and it looks like we're not alone: Hollywood is also hooked on the guilty pleasure! Check out a few of the surprising A-listers that will be tuning in for what will likely be the most dramatic rose ceremony ever.

Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck star isn't just a Bachelorette super-fan—she's also going to be on the show this season. "I got to go on a date with them," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live of her guest appearance. "But I could never really hack it on one of those shows. I would cry on the limo ride there!

Scott Foley (and the cast of Scandal)

Foley told us that his Scandal co-stars Josh Malina and Katie Lowes turned him on to the show. "I was doing a scene with them and they were blabbing on about The Bachelor," he said. "Turns out Josh sits down with his family and they watch it together. Katie watches it and knows everything about it. I went home and told my wife we have to watch an episode. I was hooked."

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron

Penn, who has said he is Team Kaitlyn this season, watches the series with girlfriend Charlize Theron. "We argue about whether or not we should fast [forward]. I don't really want to hear the conversations," he said. "I want to know the decisions and I want to see somebody cry, and then see somebody get ecstatic and then see them cry."

Hailee Steinfeld

"We had viewing parties for The Bachelor," said Steinfeld of hanging out with her Pitch Perfect 2 co-stars. "Sometimes when you are on a set all day long with some people, the last thing you want to do is see them over the weekend. But it never felt like that with us. It was awesome."

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

The Big Bang Theory actress often gets together with pals to watch episodes, including season 6 bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. She even got her husband tennis pro Ryan Sweeting into it. Says Cuoco, "I come home from a long day of work and he's like, 'It's Bachelorette night, baby'. He wants to watch the east coast feed so we can really know what's going on."

