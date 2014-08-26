That's a Wrap! Relive All the Best Moments from the 2014 Emmy Awards Here

Miss the 66th Annual Primetime Emmys or just want to relive the best moments from the show? You're in luck! We've rounded up some of the most touching, most hilarious, and downright oddest parts of the show.

Aside from the dazzling red carpet looks, here are our five favorite moments from the 2014 Emmy Awards:

1. Amy Poehler's #Flawless IntroductionWhen introducing his friend and presenter Amy Poehler, host Seth Meyers admitted to the audience that the Parks and Recreation star wrote up her own introduction. Meyers then called her up on stage, hilariously announcing, "Please welcome my friend Beyoncé!"

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston Get FriskySeconds before accepting her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is stopped by former Seinfeld guest star Bryan Cranston for an on-camera make out sesh. "He’s a pretty good kisser," Louis-Dreyfus told InStyle.com. "He went for it, man. I appreciate that. He goes for it in everything he does!"

3. Weird Al Pays Homage to This Year's Nominated TV Shows Through SongFrom Game of Thrones to Scandal, Weird Al (with the help of Andy Samberg in GoT garb) performed parodies of this year's nominated TV series. A standout lyric from the batch? "Mad Men, Mad Men, watch these ad men do their thinking as their drinking rum."

4. Billy Crystal's Touching Tribute to Robin WilliamsBilly Crystal lead last night's poignant tribute to comedy legend and actor Robin Williams, which included snippets of Williams's stand-up performances and sweet anecdotes. "I spent many happy hours with Robin on stage," Crystal said of his Comic Relief co-star. "The brilliance was astounding. The relentless energy was kind of thrilling. I used to think if I could just put a saddle on him and stay on him for eight seconds I was going to do OK."

5. Breaking Bad Wins Big!Bad never looked so good! The hit show scooped up majority of last night's awards, including Emmys for Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Anna Gunn, and the coveted Best Drama Series title.

