Thanks to Designer Lisa Perry We Have Serious Closet Envy! Take an Exclusive Tour Here

When fashion designer Lisa Perry was house hunting more than a decade ago, she toured a penthouse on New York's pedigreed Sutton Place. "It was about as old-world as it could get," she says. "Dark paneling everywhere, two ballrooms—it looked like a mini Versailles." As resolutely new-world Manhattanites, Perry and her financier husband, Richard, didn't connect with it, until they took in the view from the encircling terrace. Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, 59th Street Bridge: Here was the modern Gotham they loved. They closed on their new home in 2000, did a gut renovation soon after, and in 2007 contributed to the view with Diamond (Green), a ring sculpted in glittering stainless steel by artist Jeff Koons. It now rests like some celestial meteorite in the couple's terrace. Talk about "if you like it, put a ring on it."

Even such high-wattage art can't outshine Perry herself, whose buoyant personality is as vibrant as the '60s-inspired cuts and colors of her dresses—looks that have become favorites of Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o, and Katy Perry. "When I design, I focus on words like confident, comfortable, timeless, and authentic," says Perry, whose positivity and energy are contagious. In 2006, besotted with the vintage looks she had long collected and worn, Perry turned her style interests into a business that keeps revealing shiny new facets with each season. In recent years she has added home accessories, swimwear, and a children's line; this year, the designer plans to introduce evening gowns. "I live and breath in it," she says of her fashion brand. "The '60s were a forward-looking time, so in my designs, women feel modern."

While Perry gravitates toward bright hues, she can never get enough of white—especially on the walls and floor (above). "Some people say its not that it's not a color, but I just love it."

One of Perry's closets has an open design that acts a showcase for shoes and vintage finds (above), another one holds Perry's playful frocks (below).

