Thakoon's Limited-Edition Scarf for Charity

In addition to dressing numerous celebs, from Sienna Miller to Liv Tyler, New York designer Thakoon Panichgul also turns his attention to charity. This month, he launched the limited-edition Masai blue and red plaid scarf, and will donate 100% of proceeds to UNICEF to benefit children dealing with famine and devastation in the Horn of Africa, especially Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. “I know we have a lot of problems out there, but this one involves lives, especially children’s lives,” Panichgul told InStyle.com. “It’s something we can all prevent, and we all should. We all should be a little bit more aware of the world we live in, of people.” Scoop up the lightweight wool scarf at Thakoon.com for $250, and watch the scarf in action in the video below.

Above video: Model is Ruby Aldridge. Photographed by Paul Maffi.