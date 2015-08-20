First Look: Thakoon's London-Inspired Collaboration for Kohl's DesigNation

With fall shopping season approaching, mark September 10th on your iCal. That's when Thakoon Panichgul's capsule for Kohl's DesigNation drops. Inspired by the heart and soul of London, the collection features items like his signature downtown-girl shirting and printed dresses for under $200. The collaboration was first announced in April, but we got a closer look at the 37-piece line when we caught up with the New York designer for our September issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

So, why did he turn to the British metropolis for inspo? Turns out, it has nothing to do with the fact that it's the home of the most adorable kids in the universe, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Rather, it's one of his favorite spots in the world. "London is just a cool city with an inherently original vibe," Panichgul told InStyle. "This coexists with a palpable rich history and culture, and results in frisson of energy I haven’t found elsewhere. It’s the archly traditional with the strange and the new all at once. I go as often as possible, which usually ends up being twice a year, or whenever I can budget time in for a flight layover."

Hence, you'll find overt references to British staples in the tops, dresses, pants, and jackets, such as bowler caps, red telephone booths, and more. "We took classic bits that are recognizable on a surface level, and twisted or distilled them, like tartan and a traditional and beautiful English rose print, and wove these into the silhouettes," he explained. "There is also an ease to the pieces, so they can be mixed any way."

Time Inc Digital Studios

Our favorite items include this tartan duffle coat (above, $175) and a shirt with an English rose print pocket (below, $54). Those are a few of his faves, too. "Everyone needs one of these [coats] to toss on for long walks outdoors," he said. "The colors are also super classic, almost a bit menswear in feel, which I like, and the plaid is a nod towards a traditional tartan."

As for the shirt, it's a necessity. "The button-down is essential Thakoon," he said. "Shirting is a go-to for our girl, so we wanted to incorporate it throughout the Kohl's collection, and this style references the tradition of menswear and tailoring Britain is known for. The floral pocket takes it in a more romantic direction, though, which is a nice balance." (We think it pairs perfectly with his easy black skirt.)

Time Inc Digital Studios

Shop the collection in stores and online at kohls.com starting September 10. Pssst: It's a good season for Thakoon—this one marks the designer's tenth anniversary.

