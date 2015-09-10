Thakoon’s Collection for Kohl’s DesigNation Lands in Stores Today

Don’t be surprised if you think you’re on the other side of the pond the next time you walk into Kohl’s. And you can thank Thakoon Panichgul, who's giving the retailer a dose of London cool with a capsule for Kohl's DesigNation inspired by the British metropolis, which hits stores today. "London is just a cool city with an inherently original vibe," Panichgul told InStyle. "This coexists with a palpable rich history and culture, and results in frisson of energy I haven’t found elsewhere. It’s the archly traditional with the strange and the new all at once. I go as often as possible."

Therefore, each item in the 37-piece line of tops, dresses, pants, and jackets features overt #LondonVibes, such as punk-influenced tartan fabric, tops with bowler caps and red double-decker bus prints, Thakoon’s signature shirting infused with a pattern of an English rose, and perhaps the most obvious, a sweater that says London on it. "We took classic bits that are recognizable on a surface level, and twisted or distilled them, and wove them into the silhouettes," he explained. "There is also an ease to the pieces, so they can be mixed any way."

RELATED: First Look: Thakoon's London-Inspired Collaboration for Kohl's DesigNation

Each piece is under $200, so feel free to stock up—a few of these items will give you that London feel for much less than a plane ticket.

Shop the collection in stores and online at kohls.com starting September 10. See a few of our favorite pieces below.

Floral Crewneck Tunic Sweater

Courtesy

$70; kohls.com

Dot Ruffle-Hem Top

Courtesy

​

$48; kohls.com

Plaid Pleated Sweaterdress

Courtesy

​

$84; kohls.com

Plaid Hooded Flannel Coat

Courtesy

​

$175; kohls.com

Pintuck Shirt

Courtesy

​

$54; kohls.com

Colorblock Print-Hem Tee

Courtesy

​

$48; kohls.com

RELATED: The 5 Hottest Launches Coming from London this Fall