Watch Teyana Taylor Freestyle Kanye West’s "Champions" Wearing Gold Body Paint

It’s been a little over a week since Teyana Taylor captured our collective interest with her powerful dance performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” video (which just became available to non-Tidal subscribers Tuesday,) but the multi-hyphenate talent isn’t letting any grass grow under her feet.

On Tuesday morning, the artist dropped a brand-new video of herself freestyle rapping over Kanye’s latest single, “Champions,” while wearing little more than some artfully placed gold foil body paint. In the clip, Taylor wears a ski mask, and a flaunts a pair of golden pistols.

The video is a series of photographs by Sasha Samsonova that have been put together for a stop-motion effect, according to HighSnobiety.

Taylor’s choice to freestyle over ‘Ye’s latest offering makes sense as she’s been a long-time collaborator of the rapper and signed with his GOOD record label in 2012.

Watch the full video above.