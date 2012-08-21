Teresa Palmer: "Liam Hemsworth Is a Wonderful Guy"

Image zoom Getty Images (2)

What’s it like to get close to Liam Hemsworth and not be fiancé Miley Cyrus? Australian actress Teresa Palmer knows! She filmed the upcoming Love and Honor romance alongside The Hunger Games heartthrob, and told us all about it when we caught up with her at a GenArt event honoring Vena Cava in Los Angeles last week. “Liam is a really wonderful guy,” the 26-year-old told InStyle.com of her fellow Aussie. “He’s such a smart actor, he’s talented and dynamic, and I definitely think he’s going to be a huge movie star.” (We’ll second that motion!) In the movie, Hemsworth plays a Vietnam solider who goes AWOL to win over his former flame, played by Palmer—we can't wait to see it on the big screen next year!

— Erica Helwick