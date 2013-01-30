Teresa Palmer and Nicholas Hoult Flaunt Their Warm Bodies, Plus More Parties!

The stars of Warm Bodies certainly kept things hot on the red carpet of the film's Los Angeles premiere last night! Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer (in a Philip Armstrong gown and 14+ carats of Jacob & Co. diamonds) were both on-hand to screen and celebrate the movie, a unique love story between a zombie (Hoult) and a girl (Palmer) he saves from an attack. The best thing about playing the undead? "Not having to learn a lot of lines!" Hoult told InStyle.com earlier this week. See more of this week's biggest parties in the gallery!

— Leah Abrahams and Jennifer Davis