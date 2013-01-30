Teresa Palmer and Nicholas Hoult Flaunt Their Warm Bodies, Plus More Parties!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Jan 30, 2013 @ 2:52 pm

The stars of Warm Bodies certainly kept things hot on the red carpet of the film's Los Angeles premiere last night! Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer (in a Philip Armstrong gown and 14+ carats of Jacob & Co. diamonds) were both on-hand to screen and celebrate the movie, a unique love story between a zombie (Hoult) and a girl (Palmer) he saves from an attack. The best thing about playing the undead? "Not having to learn a lot of lines!" Hoult told InStyle.com earlier this week. See more of this week's biggest parties in the gallery!

MORE:SAG Awards Fashion!Jennifer Lawrence's New 'Do Jessica Chastain's $1.25 Million Jewels 

— Leah Abrahams and Jennifer Davis

