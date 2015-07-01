Serve Up Courtside Style with Wimbledon-Inspired Whites

When it comes to fashion and sports, tennis ranks as one of the chicest. And it's been that way for centuries (or, since 1877, to be exact), beginning with Wimbledon, the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the world. Now that the championships are currently underway, we've done more than just gawk at hot tennis players—we've taken inspiration from Wimbledon's infamously strict all-white dress code (and Farrah Fawcett, above), in which tradition dictates little to no dark or bold colors.

We accepted the challenge and pieced together head-to-toe tennis whites, replete with pretty pleated skirts and preppy collars, that serve up courtside style that's high in weekend wearability and off-duty effortlessness. Up your game and score points with these grand slam outfits. In the match between all three looks, we have to say the score is tied love-love-love.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Catbird studs, $80; catbirdnyc.com. Babaton dress, $99; aritzia.com. J. Crew sweater, $110; jcrew.com. Keds sneakers, $45; keds.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: BaubleBar necklace, $34; baublebar.com. Mango top, $25; mango.com. Theory skirt, $172; bloomingdales.com. Adidas Stan Smith, $75; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: CC Skye cuffs, $125 each; ccskye.com. Uniqlo polo, $20; uniqlo.com. DVF shorts, $230; net-a-porter.com. Nike sneakers, $100; bloomingdales.com.

