When it comes to fashion and beauty, men and women usually have different opinions on the looks they love. So we polled Sports Illustrated readers and found out what over 20,000 men think, and now we want to hear from you. Tell us after the jump!

UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

ABACA; rex; Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

INF Photo; bauergriffin; PacificCoastNews

ddp/jpistudios

Time Inc. Digital Studio

Steve Granitz/WireImage