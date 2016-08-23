You Cannot Miss Teenage James Corden's Amazing Interview with Meat Loaf

While James Corden may be a household name these days, the man behind Carpool Karaoke was once an awkward teen just like the rest of us. In this amazing throwback video, Corden interviews rockstar Meat Loaf for the BBC, and proves he's always had that funny gene and a natural knack for interviewing.

The Late Late Show host's voice sounds pretty much the same, although these days he's a bit better dressed and less stiff in his interviews (belting out songs in a car will help anyone loosen anyone up).

Meat Loaf gave teenage Corden some great advice, telling him, "You do the best you can do and you never give up. Never quit." Looks like he took it to heart, since he's now a total success.

Meat Loaf even retweeted the video with a message for Corden:

This is great! Memories! Hey @JKCorden let's recreate some afternoon tea and you can tell me how your band is doin! https://t.co/GoYJIL4Ekr — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) August 22, 2016

The video, released just in time for Corden's 38th birthday yesterday, confirms that he was always meant for showbiz—even as a teenager in front of a major celebrity, he was calm, cool, and collected.