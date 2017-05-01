This Teen Wore Her Mom's Prom Dress to Her Own Prom 22 Years Later

Like mother, like daughter.

Ally Johnson gave her mom, Lori, an amazing early Mother’s Day gift when she wore her vintage prom dress (circa 1995) to her own prom this past April.

Proud to wear my moms prom dress 22 years later ❤👯 #Prom2017 pic.twitter.com/Qj8MuOzMMt — ally johnson (@AllyJohnson11) April 24, 2017

Surprisingly, it took very little cajoling to get Ally to agree to wear the dress.

"I tried it on and it fit perfectly," Johnson told TODAY Style. "It didn't need any alterations. I just loved it from the second I tried it on."

Lucky for Ally, the dress is totally “in” by today’s standards—not a shoulder pad in sight.

"People were shocked, they didn't think that could have been my mom's senior prom dress," Johnson said. "It was back in style. It's a vintage, old Hollywood look."

Strangely enough, the generation-defying dress was actually picked out by Lori’s mother (Ally's grandmother).

"We went to a vintage store and my mom found this dress and she loved it. At first, I was like, 'I don't know if I really like that dress,' but I tried it on and I absolutely loved it," Lori shared.

Could the dress take on yet another seminal high school experience? Oh, yes.

"Even if my daughter doesn't want to (wear the dress), I'm going to make her," Ally said. “Now we have to!”