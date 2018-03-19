One Teen Lent Out Her Prom Dress and Inadvertently Started a Movement

Prom is supposed to be one of the most magical nights of your high school career—when every girl should have the chance to dress up like royalty. But if you don’t have the funds to buy or rent your dream dress, the event can feel more like a nightmare than a fairytale.

That’s where 19-year-old Mika Riddick comes in. The teen was looking back at old photos from her prom night when she had the idea of lending out her sequined gown to a teen who couldn’t afford her own. Riddick tweeted out a few photos from her own prom and offered to give her dress to a teen in need for the night.

“Hi, I’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress,” she wrote. “I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. I’M NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!”

HI💖 i’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress. USE FOR THE NIGHT. I need you to be in MD, specifically glen burnie or close to. I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. IM NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!! https://t.co/HRofpgELQg — celeria (@CHIC4MASDULCE) March 13, 2018

Twitter users quickly rallied behind the teen and even made offers of their own to lend out their prom dresses and suits to students.

I have a dress in Denver, CO if anyone needs one! It’s a 4 but fits more like a 0-2! Dm me if you need to wear it for a night! pic.twitter.com/VphwtyzZZQ — Kaitlynne Victoria (@KaitlynneFun) March 15, 2018

😭I wanna joinnnnnnn! I have A prom dress I’m willing to give away for free size 14 dm if interested! pic.twitter.com/sDS1rRoxvy — 3|16 (@AiyanaNakia) March 15, 2018

I ALSO have three gorgeous dresses I am willing to let a female IN NEED USE FOR THEIR special night!!! 💗🙌🏽 PG county and DC area! pic.twitter.com/nXpsgHK7NE — Tae🤤 (@_ooohsheforeign) March 15, 2018

hiii i have two dresses would fit size 0-2 in the new york area i really hope they could make someone feel like a princess on prom night pic.twitter.com/Kubp8bTjOH — ry (@artsk00ldropout) March 17, 2018

For any dudes in this feed...I’m in Glen Burnie too & I got suits! 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GSAn0OIxNf — Mr.Vanity (@_JoshuaTodd) March 15, 2018

I have a 2-piece dress from last year if anyone in the Chicago area needs one for the night. It is a size 3 (however I’m a size 0 and made it work I help you make it work as well) pic.twitter.com/4Rd6XhbrdG — amber (@Hemmonadee) March 17, 2018

Along with gowns, Twitter users volunteered their services in hair, makeup, and photography. Inspired by Riddick’s movement, they offered up their assistance free of charge, in the hopes of making prom night magical for those in need.

In spirit of @CHIC4MASDULCE lending her dress to someone who needs it, @lolatorrress and I are teaming up to do someone who needs it’s prom makeup + a shoot before u go!!! contact me @ bailey@deluxed.co Los Angeles area ladies (and gentleman)!!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/qZRh7eNp6c — Bailey B. (@deIuxed) March 15, 2018

i’m also a photographer and will take prom photos for you :)) — ry (@artsk00ldropout) March 17, 2018

I would love to be able to help someone in need in the philly area who needs a dress for a night! My prom was in 2010, but still have the dress! It’s a size 0 and I could help with make up as well 😊💕✨ pic.twitter.com/vVqDEUR3LW — bone daddy 🌺🌸🌼 (@feltttie) March 17, 2018

Yahoo Lifestyle spoke with the 19-year-old who started it all, who said she’s shocked by the response she’s gotten. “I didn’t expect it to get this much attention at all,” she said. “It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”

“As much as others are touched, they have inspired me just as much.”