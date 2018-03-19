One Teen Lent Out Her Prom Dress and Inadvertently Started a Movement

Prom is supposed to be one of the most magical nights of your high school career—when every girl should have the chance to dress up like royalty. But if you don’t have the funds to buy or rent your dream dress, the event can feel more like a nightmare than a fairytale.
That’s where 19-year-old Mika Riddick comes in. The teen was looking back at old photos from her prom night when she had the idea of lending out her sequined gown to a teen who couldn’t afford her own. Riddick tweeted out a few photos from her own prom and offered to give her dress to a teen in need for the night.
“Hi, I’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress,” she wrote. “I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. I’M NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!”
Twitter users quickly rallied behind the teen and even made offers of their own to lend out their prom dresses and suits to students.
Along with gowns, Twitter users volunteered their services in hair, makeup, and photography. Inspired by Riddick’s movement, they offered up their assistance free of charge, in the hopes of making prom night magical for those in need.
Yahoo Lifestyle spoke with the 19-year-old who started it all, who said she’s shocked by the response she’s gotten. “I didn’t expect it to get this much attention at all,” she said. “It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”
“As much as others are touched, they have inspired me just as much.”