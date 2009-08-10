Teen Choice Awards Best-Dressed Cast: Twilight

Last night's Teen Choice Awards produced a bevy of pretty young things, but our pick for best dressed goes to the girls of Twilight. Kristen Stewart looked punk-chic in a Rock & Republic spiked dress, Nikki Reed was the ultimate golden girl in a sequined Miu Miu dress and Ashley Greene looked all sugar, no spice in a Dolce & Gabbana floral frock. The cast also dominated the show: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner won acting awards and Twilight took home Best Drama. Who says you can't win them all?

