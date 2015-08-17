The Teen Choice Awards 2015 Red Carpet Was Hotter Than Ever

Perhaps more than any other red carpet, the Teen Choice Awards is a place to truly make a unique impression. After all, there's the exuberance and playfulness of youth coupled with steamy summer temperatures that makes the perfect excuse to truly let go. This year, which took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles Sunday night (Aug. 16) didn't disappoint. There was plenty of risk-taking to be had on the red carpet, from Bella Thorne's coral-hot minidress to Emma Roberts nearly prim Peter Pilotto column to Zendaya's take on separates (talk about making an impression in a flouncy, off-shoulder top and black skirt).

Ellen Degeneres (left) in an ED by Ellen tee and Portia de Rossi in a Naeem Khan jumpsuit. Steve Granitz/WireImage

But it wasn't just teen idols having all the fun. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with totally on-point black and white getups. In fact, DeGeneres wore a tee of her own design (by her label ED by Ellen). How's that for celebrating in style?

Getting ready to go to the #TeenChoiceAwards. Which #EDbyEllen piece will I wear? pic.twitter.com/2J0l5WoqlW — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2015

