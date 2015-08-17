The 7 Best Moments from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards

From emotional speeches to show-stopping musical performances, memorable moments packed the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. After the stars stunned on the blue carpet, they headed inside the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles for Sunday's fun-filled show. Relive the top seven moments of the night below.

1. Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez shows off her rapping skills—in front of Ludacris.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hosts Rodriguez, Josh Peck, and Ludacris kept the audience laughing with their antics throughout the night. But the highlight had to be when Rodriguez took the mic to showcase her rapping prowess—that even impressed Ludacris. (Peck also gave musical performance in the style of "boy band.")

2. Ellen DeGeneres gives a touching speech and celebrates her seventh wedding anniversary.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When the star received the Choice Comedian honor, the comedian shared several profound life lessons. "It feels good to be chosen, but there was a time in my life where I was not chosen—I was the opposite of chosen because I was different. And I think I want to make sure that everyone knows that what makes you different right now makes you stand out later in life,​" she said. "You should be proud of being different. You should be proud of who you are." A proud Portia de Rossi then blew a kiss to her wife, who mentioned that the couple had tied the knot seven years ago.

3. Presenters Rita Ora and Scott Eastwood heat up the stage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The pair were definitely among the hottest presenter duos of the night. Ora sizzled in her crimson pantsuit and the singer teamed up with hunky Eastwood, in a fitted white button-front shirt, to present the Choice Movie Actress: Drama category. Eastwood, whom Ora called "you gorgeous thing," announced that Chloë Grace Moretz would take home the surfboard for her role in If I Stay.

4. Teen Choice veteran Britney Spears is honored for her remarkable style history.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer had rainbow-hued hair and wore a plunging silver dress to accept the Candie's Choice Style Icon award, which she dedicated to her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and her niece. In her speech, she urged teens to "be fearless in your choices and don't be afraid to be yourself." She also added, "Jayden, Preston, and Lexie—I love you very much."

5. Gabourey Sidibe's dance moves bring down the house.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Empire stars Jussie Smollett and Bryshere "Yazz" Gray performed “You’re So Beautiful,” a tune from the hit TV show's first season, and, in a surprise cameo, Sidibe joined them mid-song. The actress danced an epic routine while wearing a green sequined dress and a blue shawl. Season 2 can't come soon enough!

6. Nina Dobrev chokes up during her acceptance speech.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a moving speech, the Choice TV Actress, Sci-Fi/Fantasy winner thanked her fans for her the "incredible years" she spent on The Vampire Diaries, which she left after six seasons. "As this chapter in my life comes to an end, I look back at it with a grateful heart and I smile," she said with a catch in her voice. "Thank you for coming along with me on this amazing journey. Just remember, change is coming! So hold on and enjoy the ride.​" she said. "It's going to be fun."

7. The cast of Furious 7 pays tribute to the late Paul Walker.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The movie earned the Choice Movie: Action honor and its cast took to the stage to give heartfelt speeches. Vin Diesel announced that "Paul Walker is here in spirit with us," and gave a special shoutout to his late castmate's teenage daughter, Meadow Walker, who was in the audience. "We miss you and we will always, always love you, Paul," Jordana Brewster said.

