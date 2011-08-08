Teen Choice Awards 2011: All the Fashion Details!

Young Hollywood came out in droves for last night's Teen Choice Awards, and we rounded up some of the evening's hottest styles! Rachel Bilson and Taylor Swift kept things sweet in summer-ready LWDs and soft waves, while celebs like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Kourtney Kardashian played with mixed hemlines. Loads of prints and color popped on the blue carpet, courtesy of Blake Lively, Zoe Saldana and more. Click through the gallery to get all the fashion details from the Teen Choice Awards!

— Kelci Shipley, with reporting by Andrea Simpson