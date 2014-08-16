Tech, Yeah! Spring Promises To Be Your New Favorite Shopping App

If you're anything like the editors of InStyle, checking your Instagram feed (constantly) is an entertaining, but often frustrating experience. How many times have you seen celebrities, fashion bloggers, or just your well-dressed friends in outfits that you love but can't buy? Happens. All. The. Time.

Enter: Spring. The shopping app that launched today streams a constant feed of Instagram-like photos from all your favorite brands that you elect to follow (Prabal Gurung, Sandro, and Band of Outsiders are among the list of hundreds brands they're launching with). The first photo that you'll see is one of those blog-worthy, Instagrammable pics, but swipe the pic and you'll see multiple photos of the product, just as you would if you were shopping online. At the bottom of the image, you have the option to like the photo (and save it for later), share it with friends (on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, via email, or text), and—the best part of all—buy the item.

This is where the app takes mobile shopping to a whole new level. Simply tap the "buy" button, select your size, enter your address, credit card, (which you'll only have to do once). The app will then save your shipping and billing addresses and credit card information, so you'll never have to fill out this ever again. (We know: life changing.) Then just swipe to pay, and you're done! So simple, so cool, so much fun (and oh, so dangerous).

Courtesy Photo

Besides just scrolling through your feed of designers that you follow (and trust us, you could scroll through your feed forever), you can also browse by product or what's popular, which is a great way to discover new brands. There's also a "discover" section, which offers tastemakers' picks and spring editors' curated picks, like CFDA's "Spring Members" section featuring items from the likes of Jill Stuart and Clare V. You can also click over to "shops" to make sure you're following all your favorite brands—especially since they're adding a ton of brands each week, this is definitely one to keep on your radar.

Courtesy Photo

Spring's co-founders, Alan Tisch and Ara Katz, explained exclusively to InStyle.com: "We're excited to give customers a seamless, personalized experience to shop all the brands they love and discover new ones—and to give brands the opportunity to open their mobile shop in minutes. Put simply, we're on a mission to create the best way to go shopping on your phone."

With so much of us switching from shopping on our desktops to shopping on our cell phones, this app is a game changer. And trust us, you're going to be addicted in no time.

Spring – Go Shopping app is available (and free) for iPhones in the iTunes store.

