Tech, Yeah! Opening Ceremony Announces a Slick New Smart Bracelet

Get ready to take your accessory game to a whole new level. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony teamed up with Intel for their first foray into wearable technology with a super-sleek smart bracelet. Known as MICA, which stands for "my intelligent communication accessory," the bangle will sync with your smartphone to notify you of incoming texts, meeting reminders, and social media alerts.

While you may be staring at your wrist so you don't miss a text or a tweet, everyone else will be gawking because of the eye-catching, edgy design that Opening Ceremony is known for. The black water snake skin version is encrusted with pearls from China and lapis stones from Madagascar, while the white water snake style features tiger's eye from South Africa and obsidian from Russia.

Leon and Lim will debut MICA at their over-the-top spring 2015 runway show in New York City. You can snag one for yourself just in time for the holiday season. We'll take one of each, please!

