Tech, Yeah! Instagram Introduces New Layout App

Just when you thought your #tbt, #latergrams, and #travelgrams couldn't possibly get any cooler, the social media geniuses at Instagram have whipped up a brand-new tool for combining and editing your pics in fresh ways. Now available in the Apple App Store, Layout offers custom templates so you can add multiple pictures from your phone's camera roll into one shot. There's even a handy "Faces" option that sorts your saved photos into the ones that feature people, making it a cinch to share selfies and group shots.

Once you select the snaps you want to spotlight, you have total artistic control over the presentation: Layout allows you to zoom, resize, and rearrange each image until you absolutely love the result. Our fave feature? You can even flip and rotate images to get a cool mirror effect (pictured, above).

For now, Layout is only available for iOS devices, but Instagram plans to roll out an Android version in the coming months. Go ahead and get snapping!

