Tech, Yeah! Amp Up Your Pre-Holiday Workouts with These Sites and Apps

We know, we know---between boozy holiday parties, food-fueled family gatherings, and chilly winter weather, maintaining a regular workout routine isn't exactly easy at this time of the year. So why not infuse a little fun into your fitness to help keep you on track? We've rounded up the latest tools that make breaking a sweat less of a chore and more of a cinch.

FitFusion

Courtesy

For only $10 per month, you can workout with top trainers, like Jillian Michaels, by streaming one of FitFusion's nearly 300 videos in the areas of cardio, dance, yoga, strength training, Pilates, kickboxing, and pre-natal.

YogaStudio

Courtesy

Become a master of meditation by taking your yoga practice with you wherever you go. The app features 65 on-demand classes that are organized by skill level, duration, and focus, so that you can choose the perfect one to help you meet your goals.

Grokker

Courtesy

Sign up for free to access on-demand cardio and yoga videos, which you can browse by length depending on how much time you have for a sweat session. Bonus: you can even stream cooking videos to learn how to whip up healthy snacks.

Spring Moves

Courtesy

The super-smart app uses an algorithm to match your exercise cadence to a musical beat, then curates a playlist that's perfectly in sync with your body's rhythm. The best part? It's totally free, with no interruptions for commercials.

