Tech, Yeah! 4 Apps You Need to Download (Like, Right Now) for Fashion Week

Ever since the advent of Instagram, the barriers of exclusivity to Fashion Week have completely digitally broken down. Long gone are the days of impossible-to-get invites and tiny showroom spaces with nondescript entrances. Now, thanks to a slew of new technologies, any person can get a hypothetical front-row seat to view the latest collections via smartphone. Our recommendation? Arm yourself with apps that'll enable you to survey the scene like a seasoned pro. We've rounded up four must-haves you need to download ASAP:

To Get On-Demand Updos and Makeup: Vensette

Whether you're in the industry or just a fashion die-hard, the week that collections are shown can be synonymous with stress. The bevy of photogs outside shows pretty much demands that you sport pristine hair and makeup, but who really has the time? Enter Vensette. The beauty app preps you with a hair or makeup look suitable for a range of events (whether it be a show, an after-party, or an after-after-party), including the tried-and-true cat's-eye, red lip, and voluminous blow out. Think Uber, but for beauty. What's more, it's also a fave of It girls Harley Viera-Newton, Poppy Delevingne, and Rachel Roy, so you're on par with the front row.

Head to vensette.com or download Vensette for free on an iPhone from the iTunes app store.

To Find and Shop Street Style Looks: Keep

We've already professed our love for Keep, the universal check-out app that lets you pocket items you're shopping online—across multiple sites—in one unified cart, and now it's adding a brand-new feature for Fashion Week. Starting today, Keep will make street style looks shoppable in real-time by following the bloggers, editors, and celebs you love and manually scour the web to find out exactly what they're wearing and post a link to buy it on Keep. Think: You spot Arielle Noa Nachmani of SomethingNavy in a crowd (or on your Instagram feed) and are instantly able to purchase her outfit, head-to-toe. Dangerous? Yes. Useful? Absolutely.

Download Keep for free on an iPhone from the iTunes app store.

To Pronounce Designer Names Correctly: Speak Chic

Few things are more embarrassing than going to a show and mispronouncing the designer's name (or worse, trying to wax philosophical about a certain collection you didn't actually see and completely butchering the name of the label). Here to solve all of your #fashiongrlproblems is Speak Chic. The handy app will help you pronounce all of the brands that may not roll off the tongue quite so easily (Proenza Schouler, anyone?). With nearly 300 names and an easy-to-navigate A-Z list, complete with audio pronunciations and phonetic spellings, you'll be able to get instant assistance on-the-go or while shopping, quickly and discreetly.

Download Speak Chic for $2 on an iPhone from the iTunes app store.

To Shop Runway Collections Instantly: Moda Operandi

For those of us who can't wait to nab the clothes right off the runway, Moda Operandi has always been a solid go-to. The fashion start-up has totally reinvented the retail wheel, allowing its customers to purchase runway looks before they ever hit stores (and even some non-commercial looks that'll never hit stores) in exclusive online Trunkshows. Now, with its newly-minted app, designer collections will be featured within one hour of their runway debut for you to preview and save the looks you want to buy to your wishlist. You'll then be alerted when that specific Trunkshow is live for you to shop on the app and website. Improved zoom features allow you to see the materials up-close—without that pesky paparazzi glare.

Download Moda Operandi for free on an iPhone from the iTunes app store.

