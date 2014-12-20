Tech, Yeah! 3 Ways To Get Everyone Snap-Happy At Your Holiday Soirée

Here's a holiday season bright idea: Inspire guests to take photos (and thus immortalize your fab fête) with a few strategic add-ons, from a cool living-room photo booth to a private file-sharing site to corral all of the most memorable moments.

RELATED: Spice Up Your Holiday Party With Our Favorite (Spiked) Cranberry Punch Recipe

Courtesy Eversnap

PHOTO HUB

Collate your friends' party pics in one place with Eversnap. Download the app, create an album and code, and share them with your guests so they can upload snaps and videos to your private gallery. Get the free version for up to 20 users, or go with the InStyle offer, which gives 50 guests access to the gallery (and custom cards for them to grab at your party with simple steps on how to use the service). $50; geteversnap.com/instyle.

Courtesy Eventstagram

DIY JUMBOTRON

Eventstagram lets you live-broadcast photos taken at the party on a TV or computer by using a hashtag. Choose from a free version or a souped-up plan that allows you to upload more photos and select a background theme. Party Package, Eventstagram, $75; eventstagr.am. Use code INSTYLE20 for 20% off.

Courtesy Minted and Oriental Trading

TOTAL SCENE-SETTER

Fashion a photo booth by tacking fabric onto a wall, or spring for a backdrop from Minted.com, which "oozes charm," says Stark. "Then add in props, like a picture frame, to give guests license to ham it up!"