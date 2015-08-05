Always Dropping Your Phone? Download This App ASAP

How many times have you dropped your phone and found yourself wishing on all your lucky stars that it would be okay post-fall? If you've ever stared at a cracked top or dark screen of death, you know how frustrating it is to get your phone fixed fast. My iPhone5S had been acting up recently with a flickering screen like an old TV set, and after talking to the retailer (where I purchased my insurance), the carrier, and an hour long visit to the Apple store; I realized I would have to spend upwards of $100 to have my phone repaired (even with the insurance I was already paying), and I had already spent several hours trying to figure out what to do. Then I found out about iCracked, a website and mobile app that allows phone technicians to come to you to have your phone repaired (much like an Uber for broken devices), whether you have a cracked screen, water damage or a hardware issue.

While I was told by the retailer that it could take up to three days to have a new phone delivered, an iCracked technician repaired my phone in under 10 minutes on the same day (he even applied a tempered glass sheet to protect the screen from future falls). Prices vary based on device (they work on variety of Apple and Samsung products) damage, and location but typically range from $70-$240. With 2,500 technicians in over 500 cities in both the US and abroad, your own next repair may be much easier. To find a tech near you, visit iCracked.com.

