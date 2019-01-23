A New Book Says Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage Isn't All Bad

Blame it on the photos of them looking less-than-enthused. Blame it on President Trump's remarks about salad. Whatever you think of the current administration, it's probably clear that the president and first lady don't seem to really get along. But according to Cliff Sims's book, Team of Vipers, the relationship is very different from what the public sees. Bustle reports that Sims describes the relationship as defying "the public perception of their marriage."

According to the New York Times review of the book, which is set to be released later this month, Melania is "protective." Not of herself, per se, but of the White House staff. She understands that people are working to support their families. Sims described one anecdote that stated Melania was hesitant for Trump to fire his then-communications director. This goes against the usual reports of Melania staying out of Trump's business and that she was generally in Washington to focus on being a mother and wife.

Image zoom SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Melania Trump's Weekend Plans Are Invoking the Internet's Ire

Melania has addressed the way that the press covers her marriage. "I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip," she told ABC. "But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines … and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today."

She added that she loves her husband and that things like hush money and affairs shouldn't take the spotlight when she has other priorities. Though the Melania passages don't make up the bulk of Sims's book, he did confirm one fact: The White House is a crazy place under the current administration.

RELATED: People Are Concerned That Melania Trump Disappeared Again

"It's impossible to deny how absolutely out of control the White House staff — again, myself included — was at times," Sims wrote in the book. And while that's no surprise, the way he describes Donald and Melania's marriage certainly is.