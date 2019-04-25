Vanessa Hudgens Revealed Something Horrifying About How Zac Efron Eats His Eggs

Who: Actor Zac Efron, 31, and actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, 30.

How They Met: As you may have guessed, Vanessa and Zac met while auditioning for a little indie film (ha!) called High School Musical. “I was a baby, I was 15 years old, and I was like ‘Oh my God this guy is so cute!’ so that definitely helped the chemistry. We kind of created a bond right from the start — we were like, ‘we’re doing this,’” Hudgens told Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The pair began dating in 2005, “right at the beginning” of their working relationship.

Though they didn’t go on the record about their relationship for years, people knew, I mean, you can’t say “It's hard not to have chemistry with someone who is quite attractive” about your co-star and not start dating rumors …

Why We Loved Them: How could we not? They were just two California teens falling in love against a backdrop of red carpet appearances and step-ball-changes. They grew up together, and for Van, being with Zac during this pivotal period “kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

When They Peaked: On May 26, 2006, during a photo call in Sydney, Australia:

The Breakup: In December 2010, after five years together, Zanessa called it quits. Of course, a source soon added a Disney Channel spin to the reports, telling People, “They are 100 percent still good friends.”

Well, if there was any truth to that then, it didn’t last. In March 2017, Hudgens was asked (on air, *cringe*) if she and Zac “keep up” and, uh, “no, that’s not a thing that happens.” And she didn’t sugarcoat it: “I completely lost contact with him,” she told Access Hollywood Live.

@VanessaHudgens mentions how she lost contact with Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/D512f158R7 — Team Hudgens NYC (@TeamHudgensNYC) March 22, 2017

Efron said much of the same during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014, telling the outlet that though they haven’t stayed in touch, "[Vanessa] was a really interesting, sweet person." WAS.

In 2015, Vanessa opened up about some of the issues they faced as a couple — namely, the natural jealousy she felt concerning Zac’s legions of female admirers. “I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” she told the New York Times. “Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.’”

And though this hasn’t been reported on in the manner the rest of these soundbites have, I believe I have discovered the true reason for Zanessa’s ultimate demise: Zac Efron drinks his eggs.

I’m not kidding. In a 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Vanessa told the talk show host that when it comes to breakfast, Zac is “an eggs kind of guy,” and when “he’s feeling lazy, he just drinks them.”

Where They Are Now:

Since the HSM franchise wrapped in 2008, Hudgens has taken on more adult roles, appearing as Mimi in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl (and later, Maureen in Rent: Live) and starring as a bikini-clad criminal in Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers. The actress will appear in 2020’s Bad Boys for Life alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

On the romantic front, Hudgens has been boo’d up with Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler since 2012.

Efron, too, has seen success with a more adult catalogue. He starred as an (often shirtless) lifeguard in the 2017 Baywatch reboot and will soon frighten Netflix audiences with his turn as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Zac’s been romantically linked to many different women in the press, including co-stars Alexandra Daddario and Lily Collins. He’s currently rumored to be dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.