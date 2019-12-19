Image zoom Splash News

Who: Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter and occasional actress Taylor Swift, 30, and MTV Movie Award-winning actor, 27.

How They Met: The pair presumably met on the set of ensemble rom-com Valentine’s Day in the summer of 2009. By that fall, the two Taylors were rumored to be dating, and proven to be attending hockey games together.

Why We Loved Them: First off, it takes an incredible amount of self-awareness (or a lack thereof?) to date someone with your same first name. For both the time period and their respective ages, Lautner and Swift were kind of perfect for each other — they were both teens who’d reached a staggering level of fame in a relatively short timeframe and were still sort of figuring out what that meant.

When They Peaked: Watching the Taylors (or, Felicia and Willy, respectively) as two lovesick teens making out on the football field in Valentine’s Day was a beautiful way to conclude the brief Swift-Lautner era — or, prolong it. The film outlived the young couple’s relationship, releasing in January 2010, about a month after their breakup.

Also of note: Lautner was present for pop culture’s defining moment of 2009. He was at the Video Music Awards, on stage as Kanye West intercepted Swift’s award.

He did a whole Saturday Night Live monologue about it …

The Breakup: By late December, reports of the end of Taylor squared had circulated. According to a “source close to Swift,” the relationship “wasn’t really developing into anything” — they added, “there was no chemistry.”

“He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him,” the source told Us Weekly.

By the following October, Swift had released single “Back to December,” which was immediately assumed to be about Lautner. The song described a wintertime incident (aka breakup) between a former couple and featured lyrics like “So this is me swallowing my pride / Standing in front of you saying I'm sorry for that night / And I go back to December all the time / It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you / Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine.” Just a week ahead of the song’s release, Swift was quoted in Glamour saying that Lautner was still one of her “best friends.” Around that same time, she told Ladies’ Home Journal that Lautner was “always going to be” her crush.

The feelings appear to be mutual on Lautner’s side as well. In 2016, during a Scream Queens press op that turned into a T-Swift-themed interrogation, the Twilight alum confirmed that “Back to December” was written about him. He also told co-star John Stamos that dating Swift had been a “good time,” adding, gamely, “It was a fun few months there.”

Where They Are Now:

Lautner is curently dating someone named Tay. The actor’s been linked to nursing student Tay Dome since late 2018.

Previously, Lautner dated his Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd.

His most recent acting credit was British comedy Cuckoo, which he’s starred in since 2014.

As for Swift, the past decade has been fruitful in terms of both personal and professional life. She’s released four studio albums since 2010’s Speak Now and has won 10 Grammys. Up next, Swift stars in the film adaptation of musical Cats.

After splitting from Lautner, Swift went on to date and alledgedly write songs about John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. She’s been linked to British actor Joe Alwyn since May 2017.