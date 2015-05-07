TBT: Mariah Carey Debuts '90s-Like Curls at the First Show of Her Vegas Residency

Some things truly do belong together. In this case, it's Mariah Carey and her big, luscious, curly mane.

Last night, the pop diva kicked off her 18-date residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and surprised audiences with gorgeous locks reminiscent of the early days of her career. In recent years, Carey's modus operandi has been to style her strands in long, loose waves, so the nod to the look from her 1990 self-titled debut album cover (below) was refreshing and unexpected.

Courtesy

RELATED: One Sweet Day! Mariah Carey Begins Her Las Vegas Residency

The hair change wasn't the only standout moment: Carey showed off her curves In a black sleeveless Hervé L. Leroux dress that screamed "Touch My Body," as she belted out more than a dozen of her most notable hits, including "Hero," "Vision of Love," and "Fantasy." (They all give way to the show's title, Mariah #1 to Infinity.) As for what else went down on the stage? Well, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey's Changing Looks