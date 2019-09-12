Marc Anthony Had a Confusing Nickname for Jennifer Lopez

Image zoom JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Who: Golden Globe-nominated actress, Grammy-nominated singer, dancer, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Grammy-winning singer and actor Marc Anthony, 50.

How They Met: Lopez and Anthony reportedly met in 1998, backstage at Broadway show “The Capeman.” They worked together several times in the coming years — she co-starred in the music video for his song “Contra La Corriente” and he recorded duet “No Me Ames” for her debut album On The 6. They dated briefly at some point between the end of her marriage to Ojani Noa in 1998 and the beginning of her relationship with Sean Combs in 1999.

Soon (like, immediately?) after Lopez and former fiancé Ben Affleck “postponed” and then officially called off their wedding in early 2004, the multi-hyphenate began dating Anthony again. He, too, was fresh out of a relationship — his marriage to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres was finalized just days ahead of his and Lopez’s June wedding. Though we initially knew little about the coupling, the gravity of their relationship was communicated early that summer when the liner notes to Anthony’s album Amar Sin Mentiras revealed his (unexplained) nickname for Lopez: Lola.

Four years after their wedding, Lopez and Anthony welcomed twins Emme and Max Muñiz.

Why We Loved Them: To the Latin American music world, Jen and Marc was the ultimate coupling. They were Brangelina-level iconic — though, ultimately, their split appeared to be 1000% more amicable than the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars'. In fact, as they continue to work together nearly a decade post-split, Lopez and Anthony may be the friendliest celebrity exes out there.

When They Peaked: OK, we hate to do this (sort of), but it’s hard not to look at these 2005 photos of Lopez and Anthony meeting MLB player (and future fiancé to Lopez) Alex Rodriguez without feeling at once warm and fuzzy and deeply uncomfortable. Bless you, unknowing, early-aughts newlyweds.

The Breakup: In 2011, the illusion was shattered. Lopez and Anthony announced their “amicable” separation. Soon after the news broke, rumors that Anthony had cheated on Lopez (with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and also "a flight attendant, the pilot, [and] this guy sitting next to me in a rehab in Houston") began to circulate. Anthony denied the reports in an interview with ABC News, explaining that their split wasn’t precipitated by “some sensationalistic happening.”

Years later, in her memoir True Love, Lopez described the moment she knew her marriage had to end. She was sitting in hair and makeup when she experienced a panic attack. "It was one of those moments when you're so scared you can't even scream," she wrote. "In a blur of fear and panic, I looked at [my manager Benny Medina] and my mother and blurted out the words: 'I don't think I can be with Marc anymore.' Then I burst into tears."

In 2016 she opened up about the marriage once more, telling W Magazine, “I hung in there for seven years. I knew very quickly that it wasn’t the right thing.” She also revealed whether she thought musicians or dancers were better in bed, giving the telling quote, “Dancers! Musicians are too self-absorbed. They are too concerned with themselves to be great in bed.” [Insert side-eye emoji here.]

Where They Are Now: In 2014 Anthony wed model Shannon De Lima. They divorced in 2017. He was most recently linked to model Rafaella Modugno.

Lopez is currently engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years, Alex Rodriguez. Her upcoming film, Hustlers, is already garnering Oscar-buzz from its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.