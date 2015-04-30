TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Music Video

Welcome to our version of #ThrowbackThursday, in which we dig up iconic music videos and shop out memorable looks. Get ready to wax nostalgic with our fashion flashback.

For someone whose love don’t cost a thing, Jennifer Lopez sure sports a lot of flashy gold accessories in this classic clip. But we have to admit the bling (hey, when in Rome … or 2001) sets off her Miami-chic vibe to glamorous effect—aviator shades and all. And while the message here is to value true love over material goods, we say there’s nothing wrong with prioritizing both. So go ahead and treat yourself to a mini shopping spree to get an updated version of J.Lo’s look., which can take you from a dressy brunch to a casual date.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwide from top right): Marc by Marc Jacobs Necklace, $158; saksfifthavenue.com. Melissa Joy Manning earrings, $365; net-a-porter.com. Ray Ban sunglasses, $150;rayban.com. Intermix sleevless trench, $350; intermixonline.com, Stuart Weitzman heels, $398, stuartweitzman.com. AMO Jeans, $246; farfetch.com. Maiyet horn necklace, $795; shopbop.com. Jennifer Zeuner ring, $220; saksfifthavenue.com. Zara tank top, $17.90; zara.com.

