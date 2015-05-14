TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Britney Spears's 2001 "I'm A Slave 4 U" Music Video

It's Britney, b----! 2001 marked the year that Britney Spears shed her innocent school-girl look with the release of her risque music video "I'm a Slave 4 U," which featured sexy dance moves and equally sexy outfits—namely, a teeny crop top and low-slung jeans that showed off her rock-hard abs. We translated Spears's sultry ensemble into a more wearable version with a boxy top and flared jeans. See our rendition below and relive the original video in all its glory.

RELATED: #TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Beyoncé's 2003 "Crazy in Love" Music Video

Courtesy

Shop the look (clockwise from top left): Jonathan Simkhai top, $545; net-a-porter.com. Calypso St. Barth belt, $85; calypsostbarth.com. Zara jeans, $60; zara.com. DVF wedge, $350; bloomingdales.com. Avene Thermal Spring Water, $9; drugstore.com. Forever 21 cuff, $6; forever21.com.

RELATED: #TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Music Video