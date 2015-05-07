TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Beyonce's 2003 "Crazy in Love" Music Video

You saw her stun at the 2015 Met Gala in a translucent gown and high pony, but back in 2003, Beyoncé just released her first single "Crazy in Love," which went on to launch her solo artist career and become the Queen Bey we know and love today.

After watching the music video (on repeat), what becomes increasingly clear is that her fierce moves, mesmerizing vocals, and bold fashion choices were strong from the very beginning. Case in point: her take on the athleisure trend in the video—a vibrant bomber jacket and luxe sweatpants. In the face of music royalty, we took inspiration and recreated her look with a modern-day spin. Check out our take and then relive the music video, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Amazon baseball cap, $3; amazon.com. Rastaclat x Snoop Lion bracelet, $30; flymode.com. MSGM bomber jacket, $726; matchesfashion.com. J. Crew pants, $130; net-a-porter.com. Loeffler Randall sneaker, $295; nordstrom.com.

