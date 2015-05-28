#TBT Fashion: Shop an Outfit Inspired by Madonna's 1986 "Papa Don't Preach" Music Video

Welcome to our version of #ThrowbackThursday, in which we dig up iconic music videos and shop out memorable looks. Get ready to wax nostalgic with our fashion flashback. 

EJ Briones & Rebecca Carhart
May 28, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

Even though this music video is almost 30 years old, Madonna's outfit is just as relevant today as it was back then. Before the cone bra and the wardrobe malfunctioning cape, the Queen of Pop stuck with simple classics, like a leather jacket and a breton striped top. Update this look by choosing pieces with a slimmer fit, but keep the high-waist mom jeans—they're making a comeback. Shop the look and relive the video below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Zara top, $18; zara.com. Topshop jacket, $320; topshop.com; Amo jeans, $255; intermixonline.com. Barneys belt, $125; barneys.com. Nine West shoe, $69; amazon.com

