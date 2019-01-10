Bruce Willis Made It Clear During His Marriage to Demi Moore That She Couldn't Satisfy His Sexual Needs

Who: Two-time Golden Globe nominated actress Demi Moore, 56, and Golden Globe and Emmy winning actor Bruce Willis, 63.

How They Met: Demi and Bruce met at the 1987 premiere of action-comedy Stakeout, which happened to star her fiancé at the time, Emilio Estevez. She and Bruce wed in Vegas four months after their initial introduction. Less than a year later, the pair welcomed their first daughter together, Rumer. Moore and Willis share two additional daughters together: Scout and Tallulah (born in 1991 and 1994, respectively).

When They Peaked: According to a Rolling Stone interview with Moore from the mid-‘90s, the Ghost star once posted a fax (A. FAX.) from her husband on her trailer wall that read: “How are you, my angel? Is you at work or what?… . . . Do you still look the same? Fax my ass or something! Love, your ever-lovin’ Daddio.” Creepy father-figure reference aside, I think I’ve found my new favorite phrase: “Fax my ass or something.” Does anyone love you enough to demand a fax, of all things? I think not.

Why We Loved Them: She has an entire Victorian house filled with dolls! He wants you to "go f—k yourself"! Bruce and Demi were both so unapologetically strange and uninhibited that their relationship felt destined for combustion. And OK, it ultimately did, but it lasted about a decade longer than anyone expected. To this day, Moore and Willis remain close friends and co-parents.

The Breakup: Throughout their relationship, Willis and Moore were constantly hitting back at tabloid speculation that they were heading toward divorce. Creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts, in 1993 Demi told Vanity Fair that the media “won’t stop until one day they may be right.” In the summer of 1998, after nearly 11 years of marriage, the tabloids won and the high-profile couple announced their separation.

As with any divorce, there are myriad reasons the marriage ultimately fell apart — and while we’ll never truly know what went down between the two, the internet has supplied us with plenty of speculation.

The most cited reason is also the most typical of a Hollywood split: their busy schedules kept them from spending enough time together.

At the time, E! speculated that Moore and Willis put off the divorce so they wouldn’t have to handle the financial complication. Considering the split reportedly cost the Die Hard star a whopping $90 million, it’s a reasonable hypothesis.

Another reported issue was Willis’s flagrant love of women (as in, women he wasn’t married to). While Moore reportedly bristled at Willis working with younger women (People reported that she was outraged to find Bruce’s Armageddon co-star Liv Tyler paying a visit to their Idaho home), the actor didn’t curb his gasp-inducing comments about the opposite sex.

In a 1996 interview with Playboy (written by Beautiful Boy author David Sheff), Willis made it clear that a single woman could not meet his sexual needs. “What is marriage?" he asked. “No woman is going to satisfy a man’s natural impulse to procreate, procreate, procreate. The impulse doesn’t go away because you have three or ten or a hundred kids.”

“We try hard, but we’re animals,” he continued. “We’re just donkeys walking up to the trough for food and wanting to f—k everything we see because of this unconscious agenda. If you’re heterosexual and you are honest, you must admit that the first thing that comes to mind when you look at a woman is, Hey, I’d like to f—k her. We have to admit it. It’s programmed in our genetic map. You’re not thinking, Oh, there’s a good childbearer. I could have a good brood of apes with her. It’s unconscious. All you’re thinking is, Mmmm, yes. I’ll take you and you … "



Where They Are Now: Five years after finalizing her divorce from Willis, Moore wed actor Ashton Kutcher, 40. The pair filed for divorce in 2011, six years into their marriage.

Willis also married again, wedding actress and model Emma Heming, 40, in 2009. Heming and Willis started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Despite the vast age gap, Willis’s daughters from both marriages remain close.