Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez Nearly Broke the Internet with This 2011 Photo

Who: Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, 43, and four-time Golden Globe-nominated actress Cameron Diaz, 46.

How They Met: It’s unclear the exact circumstances of their meeting, but before they became an official item in the summer of 2010, they were seen “grinding” at a star-studded pre-Super Bowl party in Miami that February — so that’s potentially the “where.”

Why We Loved Them: Despite both party’s predilection for high-profile drama (hello, alleged affair with Madonna; hi, Golden Globes screaming match with a pop star ex, etc.), they kept their relationship super, super under-the-radar — like not even “arrive at different times” under-the-radar, but actually “attend party and avoid each other while in view of attendees” under-the-radar. In fact, their relationship was only officially confirmed a month before they first split up in June 2011.

When They Peaked: It was the photo seen around the world.

Cameron was minding her own business (and popcorn) at the 2011 Super Bowl when, suddenly, Alex’s hand began to descend into the bowl. “Anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food, especially when it’s close to my mouth,” Diaz told David Letterman of the incident that June. “And I said, ‘What are you it’s mine!’ And then I went, ‘You know what? I love you too much. I’m going to give it to you. You deserve it.’ And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it.”

And oh, thank God they did:

The Breakup: After initial breakup reports in early June, Cam and A-Rod reunited briefly before ending things for good in September.

The split reportedly arose out of a mutual desire to focus on their careers. "She's very busy with her career. And he's had injuries and wants to focus on his game. They're dedicated professionals," a source revealed.

Soon after parting ways, Rodriguez told People, “I have a lot of love for Cameron,” assuring the publication that the duo will “always be friends.”

That April he went a step further, calling his ex “one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met, and just an amazing light.”

Interestingly, after the breakup, Diaz was linked to P. Diddy (who is an ex of A-Rod’s current fiancée — and Diaz’s What to Expect When You’re Expecting co-star —Jennifer Lopez). It remains unseen whether the rapper and In Her Shoes star were ever really romantically involved, but this shot of Rodriguez, Diddy, and Diaz from a 2011 Super Bowl party definitely hints at some, uh, tension.

Where They Are Now: After splitting from Rodriguez, Diaz starred in films like Annie and The Other Woman before retiring from acting (she hasn’t appeared onscreen since 2014). Cameron landed on the The New York Times best sellers list in 2014 for The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand and Love Your Amazing Body, and she followed up with The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in 2016.

In January 2015, Diaz wed Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

Rodriquez retired as well, parting ways with the Yankees in 2016. He now serves as a commentator for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

After more than two years with Lopez, Rodriguez proposed to the multi-hyphenate while on vacation in The Bahamas.