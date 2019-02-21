Remember When Bradley Cooper Read Lolita to Then-Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a Parisian Park?

Who: 7-time Oscar-nominated actor and director, Bradley Cooper, 44, and British model and actress Suki Waterhouse, 27.

How They Met: The unlikely duo first laid eyes on one another at the 2013 Elle Style Awards in London. In case you need context on what things in show biz were like in 2013, scroll down to see who Cooper was seated next to at said event.

According to Waterhouse, things really kicked off at the after-party, when she and Cooper began dancing and he later asked her to a club. The model told Rollacoaster that her then-beau was a “ridiculously good dancer,” which, like, we already knew.

Neither party made it a habit of discussing their relationship in the press. Waterhouse once explained that she resisted conversations about her boyfriend because “it’s boring,” before telling Elle, “the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won’t be able to stop. And I don’t really want to talk about him, you know?”

When They Peaked: Obviously it was when he and Suki (17-years his junior and 21-years-old at the time) ventured to a Parisian park to read Lolita together.

It's very possible that Cooper orchestrated the outing simply to mess with the paparazzi who constantly trailed him and his younger girlfriend, or the press who highlighted his and Waterhouse’s age difference at every opportunity (guilty as charged).

But it appears Bradley’s sense of irony isn’t quite as advanced as we gave him credit for. After all, just one month prior to meeting Suki he refuted reports that he and co-star Jennifer Lawrence were dating with the rationale that he “could literally be her father.” Well, fun fact, J.Law is a year-and-a-half older than Waterhouse.

Why We Loved Them: Not to be shallow or anything (we’d like to think we’re far from the shallow now, actually), but their combined hotness was almost criminal. Though both respectively beautiful people, together they were like that Arizona sky burning in your eyes — we looked at them and babe we wanted to catch on fire.

We’ll always remember them this way.

The Breakup: After two years together, Bradley and Suki called it quits in March 2015. E! reported that the split stemmed from their age difference, with a source revealing, “They remain friends but they both want different things right now," noting that while Cooper was at a stage in his life where he wanted to start a family, his 23-year-old girlfriend wasn’t. "She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom,” the source continued.

Just days after Waterhouse and Cooper’s split was announced, news broke that the former was cast alongside Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves in The Bad Batch. Suki reflected on the strange timing later, telling The Daily Beast, “I literally got cast in [The Bad Batch], and then my personal life just [mimes an explosion]. So many bad things happened! It was really crazy … You know, when literally your heart just feels like there’s a hole here. I was like that.”

Interestingly, Suki and Bradley were both born on Jan. 5, and as a fellow Capricorn, I can attest that too much Cap can be a very bad thing.

Where They Are Now: Soon after splitting from Waterhouse, Cooper took up with another younger European model: Irina Shayk. After walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, Shayk revealed that she was pregnant with Cooper’s baby. The duo welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017.

Professionally, Cooper’s on a massive high. The actor expanded his Hollywood repertoire to include director and will represent his debut film A Star Is Born at the Oscars on Sunday in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waterhouse is currently seeing actor Robert Pattinson, to whom she’s been linked since the summer. The actress has several films on the horizon, including Pokémon Detective Pikachu out in May.