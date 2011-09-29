Taylor Swift's Wonderstruck Campaign: Watch the Video!

Wonderstruck
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 29, 2011 @ 11:45 am

Excited for the October launch of Taylor Swifts fragrance? Us too! The singer just released a new video campaign for her Wonderstruck scent, and it's 100% Swift, from the fairy tale setting and crystal chandeliers to the "Enchanted" soundtrack. Watch the ethereal short (and see Swift's Christian Siriano ballgown in action!) above.

