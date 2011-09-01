Taylor Swift's Wonderstruck Ad Revealed!

Excited for the October launch of Taylor Swift's fragrance? Us too! The singer just released this new ethereal photo for her Wonderstruck scent. "I wrote the lyric, 'I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home,' in my song Enchanted about meeting someone for the first time," Swift said. "A fragrance can help shape someone's first impression and memory of you, and it's exciting to think that Wonderstruck will play a role in creating some of those memories!" Wonderstruck includes notes of sandalwood and honeysuckle, and has a hidden 13 in the bottle's design—Swift's lucky number!

