Taylor Swift's Sparkly SNL Dress

Everyone's talking about Taylor Swift's hilarious musical monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend, which included references to Kanye West, ex-beau Joe Jonas and even an air kiss to New Moon hunk (and rumored boyfriend) Taylor Lautner, but we can't stop talking about what she was wearing! We got the scoop that Badgley Mischka designed Swift's sparkly sheer-sleeved minidress, which even got its own shout out from Swift, who sang "I like glitter and sparkly dresses," proving the country star doesn't take herself too seriously! Didn't DVR the show? Check out the video of Swift's comic performance now!

— Joyann King