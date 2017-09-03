Taylor Swift's Next Single Is Here...and It's Not What You'd Expect

The drop date for Taylor Swift's Reputation is still a ways off, but the 27-year-old singer just blessed us with another single off the edgy album. The track is called "...Ready For It?" and it's nothing like her first single "Look What You Made Me Do."

The first snippet of "...Ready For It?" was teased Saturday night during the Alabama vs. Florida State college football game, as it is reportedly going to be the soundtrack for ABC's fall promos, and then the whole track was released on Sunday morning. The song, which will be the opening track on Reputation, has a more upbeat, classic T. Swift feel than "LWYMMD," and its lyrics are all about a classic Swift topic: love.

If we're judging by the song's chorus, it would seem things are going pretty well in Swift's romantic life: "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby mmm / In the middle of the night in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you / So, I take my time / Are you ready for it?"

Listen to the whole track here:

It seems like the old Taylor isn't dead after all!